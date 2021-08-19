Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 26,000 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $222,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $69,965.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,869 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93.

On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84.

NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 236,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,572. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $226.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 2,047.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

