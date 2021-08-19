Harry T. Mcmahon Acquires 5,000 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stock

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Parsons stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.24. 450,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,909. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Parsons by 163.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parsons in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

