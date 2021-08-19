Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,735,000 after buying an additional 337,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $163.66 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $168.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

