Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $204.42 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.66. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

