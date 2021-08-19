Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $465.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

