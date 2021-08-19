Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.14 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $449.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.