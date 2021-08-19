Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

CINF opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.