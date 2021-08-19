Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,429 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of CERN opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

