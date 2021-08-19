Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,526 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

