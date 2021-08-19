Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,810 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $87.35 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $92.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

