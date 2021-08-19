Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 305 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 187.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $400.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.56. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $411.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $4,453,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

