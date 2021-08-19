Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,831,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 709,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,737.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 677,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 659,849 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.