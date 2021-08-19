Harvest Finance Price Hits $256.76 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $157.06 million and approximately $34.35 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $256.76 or 0.00578189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 642,833 coins and its circulating supply is 611,682 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

