Hashgard (GARD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $136,918.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $136,918.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00874965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00106281 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

