Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $147.46 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001724 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00146652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.14 or 0.99728401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00915510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00701699 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.