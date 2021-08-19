HC Wainwright Lowers Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Neutral

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

SMED has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $290,725.66. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,045 shares of company stock worth $2,336,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 505.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 117,992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

