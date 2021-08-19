Head-To-Head Analysis: Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT (NYSE:IDT) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 5.60% 53.22% 11.49% Telenor ASA 8.64% 27.37% 4.13%

This table compares IDT and Telenor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.35 billion 0.84 $21.43 million N/A N/A Telenor ASA $13.10 billion 1.92 $1.85 billion $1.16 15.50

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of IDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IDT has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IDT and Telenor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA 0 8 2 0 2.20

Summary

Telenor ASA beats IDT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services. The net2phone segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services and financial services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

