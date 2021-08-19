Head to Head Contrast: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) vs. GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.66 -$21.50 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $774.42 million 28.24 $133.99 million $1.14 142.52

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -65.68% -25.40% -21.95% Enphase Energy 17.28% 42.16% 14.19%

Risk & Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GSI Technology and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enphase Energy 0 10 17 0 2.63

Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $184.04, indicating a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats GSI Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications, such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

