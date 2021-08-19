Head-To-Head Contrast: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) versus Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Atkore alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atkore and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Atkore presently has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.43%. Given Atkore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atkore is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 17.71% 85.22% 25.41% Microvast N/A -152.40% -1.42%

Risk and Volatility

Atkore has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $1.77 billion 2.24 $152.30 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats Microvast on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet. The MP&S segment provides products and services that frame, support, and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment, and systems in electrical, industrial, and construction applications. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.