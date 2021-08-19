Head to Head Review: Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) versus Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Norwood Financial and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 27.80% 11.17% 1.13% Cathay General Bancorp 39.05% 11.47% 1.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Norwood Financial and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norwood Financial and Cathay General Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $66.24 million 3.13 $15.08 million N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp $743.39 million 4.07 $228.86 million $2.87 13.49

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Norwood Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as thirty-one automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.