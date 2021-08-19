Head-To-Head Review: Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) versus Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Semler Scientific and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $132.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 43.39% 68.78% 58.46% Yubo International Biotech N/A -101.78% -9.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and Yubo International Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $38.60 million 18.98 $14.01 million $1.74 62.36 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.37, meaning that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

