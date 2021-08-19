Head-To-Head Survey: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Internet Gold - Golden Lines alerts:

60.7% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 1 7 5 0 2.31

Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $62.31, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Verizon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A Verizon Communications $128.29 billion 1.79 $17.80 billion $4.90 11.30

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Risk and Volatility

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 15.05% 30.00% 6.50%

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.