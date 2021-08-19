Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 84.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

