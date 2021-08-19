Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $21.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

