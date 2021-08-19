Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 133,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 801,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,032. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

