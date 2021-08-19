Hedera Hashgraph Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $227.05 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058811 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00067265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00311411 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009591 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,295,064,051 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

