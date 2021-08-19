Hegic (HEGIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.69 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $89.51 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00846091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103346 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

