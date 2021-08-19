HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €66.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €60.92 ($71.67) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €56.81 ($66.84).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €61.00 ($71.76) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.03.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

