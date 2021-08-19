Hellenic Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.83 or 0.00373354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.