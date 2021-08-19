Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,449,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 2,060,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,245.0 days.
HEGIF stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
