Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,449,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 2,060,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,245.0 days.

HEGIF stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.