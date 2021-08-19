HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $111,507.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.00867541 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047438 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

