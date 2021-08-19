Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of analysts have commented on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $76,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.15. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

