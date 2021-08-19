Hiblocks Tops 24 Hour Volume of $913,651.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $47.44 million and $913,651.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00142239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00150071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,777.40 or 0.99865727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.60 or 0.00915023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.99 or 0.06731365 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.