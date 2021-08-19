HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $169.64

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.64 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.30). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.30), with a volume of 2,276,917 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.64. The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1.04%.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

