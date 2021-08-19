Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.46.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

