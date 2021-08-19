Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,158 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,158 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $85.88 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

