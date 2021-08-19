Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,704 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $337.05 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.37 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

