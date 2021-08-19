Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,148 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $604.83 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $603.33 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $864.28.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $33,461,775. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

