Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock opened at $112.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.