Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $212.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $220.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.