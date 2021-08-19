Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 79.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $131.58 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,631.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.92.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,722. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

