Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $2.28 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

