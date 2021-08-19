Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $2.32 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $258.46 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

