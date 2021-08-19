Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.