Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $123.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.75 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

