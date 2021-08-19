Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $217.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.