Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 20,360 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $91.01 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

