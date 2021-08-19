Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,247 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 143.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

