Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,065 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 93,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 40.9% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 47,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

