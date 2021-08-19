Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zscaler by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,091,000 after buying an additional 276,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $242.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $249.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $569,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

